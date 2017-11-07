Newton set to elect new mayor

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Newton will elect a new mayor with Setti Warren gearing up to run for Massachusetts governor.

Two Democrats, Scott Lennon and Ruthanne Fuller, both emerged victorious in September’s preliminary elections and will square off to become the next mayor of the city.

In a recent newspaper ad, Lennon boasted about being “the only candidate who has continuously held a full-time job for the last twenty years.”

Fuller responded in a blog post, saying her opponent attacked her for choosing to work and to raise kids.

“After graduating from Harvard Business School, I’ve played a leadership role for 30 years while at the same time bringing up three great kids in this wonderful community,” Fuller said.

