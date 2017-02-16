‘Next year’s not going to be my last’: Brady opens up about future with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Fresh off the fifth Super Bowl win of his Hall-of-Fame career, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it known that he’s not planning on hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

“I mean, I know next year’s not going to be my last year. You know, I take care of myself for a reason,” Brady said on a podcast with MMQB’s Peter King.

Brady said he’s got the game of football all figured out and now is no time to walk away.

“I’ve got the answer to the test now. You can’t surprise me on defense,” Brady said. “I’ve just seen it all.”

Brady has accomplished it all. So, just how long does Brady intend on playing?

“I’d like to play until my mid 40’s, and then I’ll make a decision,” Brady said. “If I’m still feeling like I feel today, who knows?”

It’s also uncertain if Brady will finish his career in a Patriots uniform.

“I’d hate to go play for another coach and I never want to go play for another owner, but this is professional sports,” Brady said. “I’ve seen so many of my best players I’ve played with on other teams. I’ve seen Jerry Rice, you know, play for the Raiders. I’ve seen Joe Montana play for the Chiefs. I mean, I’ve seen Brett Favre play for a lot of teams, so you never know.”

