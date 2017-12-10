TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WHDH) – A Patriots fan battling brain cancer received an early holiday gift from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell—Super Bowl tickets.

It was a moment of disbelief for Tarrytown, New York Fire Chief Bill Duggan when Goodell walked through the door.

“I was speechless, and the guys here know I’m not speechless very often,” Duggan said.

Goodell surprised the firefighter at his fire house with two tickets to Super Bowl LII.

“It was shocking,” Duggan said. “…I told my friends to pinch me,” he later added.

Duggan is battling stage four brain cancer and begins chemotherapy on Monday.

His friends started a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise enough money to send Duggan to the Super Bowl. The GoFundMe page for Duggan is still getting support from donors who want him to have money for snacks at the big game.

“It’s just amazing. There’s not words to describe what this department has done,” he said.

With the help of his friends, and Goodell, Duggan’s lifelong dream is now a reality.

Duggan said he plans to win his battle cancer, see his grandson grow up and see his favorite team in February.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m gonna beat this thing, and let’s go Pats!” Duggan said.

