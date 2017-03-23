NFL looking to cut back on commercials during games

The NFL is trying to make the game more enjoyable for fans by cutting down on the number of commercial breaks.

League officials are considering a number of changes, including possibly getting rid of one commercial break per quarter.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is also working to change the way replays and reviews are handled, which could speed up the pace of games.

