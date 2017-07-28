NFL player retires to study at MIT

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - One of the smartest players in the NFL is retiring, following the latest BU study that links football players with the brain disease CTE.

Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel announced on Thursday that he is retiring at the age of 26.

He says he now looks forward to continuing his advanced education.

Urschel posted a message on Twitter on Thursday, thanking fans for their kind words and noting that while deciding to retire was a tough decision, it was the right decision.

He already has a master’s in mathematics. He is currently pursuing a PHD in MIT.

