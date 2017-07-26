NH AG: Stoddard woman’s fatal shooting of estranged husband was justified

STODDARD, NH (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says that a woman’s shooting of an intruder that turned out to be her estranged husband was justified and she will not face criminal charges.

According to the report, Nicole Carney, 36 of Stoddard, NH was “justified in using deadly force” when she shot and killed Michael Carney in an incident on Feb. 9.

The report says that Michael Carney had become upset after finding out that Nicole Carney had purchased her own home in Stoddard and texted her. Feeling concerned that he knew the address, Nicole armed herself with a rifle.

She later called 9-1-1 after Michael showed up at the home. As he moved to the foot of the stairs and then up to the landing near where Nicole and her 5-year-old daughter were, Nicole fired two shots, hitting Michael both times. He fell from the landing and died instantly, according to the report.

Nicole Carney told state police she was afraid he would come up the stairs, get the gun away from her, and kill her, and that he had threatened to kill her in the past.

The Attorney General’s office said that Nicole Carney was cooperative throughout the investigation.

