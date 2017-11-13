MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Investigators continue to comb for clues in a decades-old cold case in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The FBI and local police were among those searching a wooded area for any information connected to the 37-year-old cold case.

In June of 1980, 25-year-old Denise Daneault went out socializing in Manchester and has not been seen or heard from since.

Daneault was a Manchester resident and a divorced mother with two children, according to the attorney general. She lived in Hayward at the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement officials began searching a wooded area behind public housing buildings on Kimball Street in Manchester Saturday, looking for evidence related to Daneault’s disappearance.

In a release sent out by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, the search was expected to last at least one day, depending on the results. Officials told 7News the search could last until Tuesday.

Anyone who has information about Daneault is asked to contact authorities at 603-792-5519.

