MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A prisoner is on the loose in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Authorities say Zachary Robinson, 24, ran away from a transitional housing unit on Saturday.

He was serving time for receiving stolen property and other charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

