SUTTON, NH (WHDH) — Authorities are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who allegedly shot at his girlfriends car.

On Sunday around 5:35 p.m., police received a report of shots fired at a car on Interstate 89 northbound in Sutton.

Police said that Elijah Gross, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle that fired up on his girlfriend’s car.

By the time troopers arrived, police said Gross had already fled the scene.

Kearsarge Regional School District closed school due to the incident.

Police are also asking Sutton residents to lock their doors and cars and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 603-223-8496.

