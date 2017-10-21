(WHDH) – A New Hampshire businessman is providing a helping hand to Puerto Rico by trying to make sure the 3.5 million Americans living there are getting what they need.

Alex Ray, the proud owner of the Common Man Family, has been volunteering in Puerto Rico for the last week helping with hurricane relief.

The island is still dealing with devastation a month after Hurricane Maria hit. The U.S. territory has been described as “post-apocalyptic.” Electricity is erratic and food is limited.

Ray and his team are cooking meals. The meals are then packed up and delivered to storm ravaged areas.

Images of the devastation in the area led Ray to help. He canceled a vacation to Italy, knowing Puerto Rico could use some New England hospitality.

