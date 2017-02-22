NH Gov. Sununu signs law making it easier to carry hidden guns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A license is no longer required to carry hidden loaded guns in New Hampshire.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed legislation removing the licensing requirement for carrying concealed firearms. A representative from the National Rifle Association says that makes New Hampshire the 12th state that doesn’t require a license or permit.

Now anyone who isn’t prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun can carry it concealed without a license. The previous law gave police chiefs and local officials the discretion to decide if someone was “suitable” to carry a gun concealed.

Supporters say the bill restores gun owners’ constitutional rights. But opponents worry it will allow dangerous people to carry hidden guns.

Sununu said Wednesday signing the bill is “a long time coming.” His Democratic predecessor vetoed it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)