HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A Hooksett, New Hampshire man is accused of leaving a child in a parked car in frigid temperatures.

Police spotted the 5-year-old in a Market Basket parking lot, shivering from the cold.

The man, 47-year-old Silviu Visuian, was located inside the store and arrested on child endangerment charges.

Officials say the child was left unattended for more than 20 minutes.

Visuian was released on $2,000 bail. The child was released to family.

