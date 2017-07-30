NH man arrested after almost drowning while trying to run from police

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - Hudson, NH Police said they arrested a man after he almost drowned while attempting to escape from officers.

Officials said they tried pulling over the suspect, Lennell Lopez, for speeding on Saturday morning.

Police said Lopez sped up, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

According to police, he tried running from the crash, and jumped into the Merrimack River.

As he floated downstream, police said they noticed him struggling to stay afloat.

Officials contacted the fire department to rescue Lopez.

Authorities said they were able to arrest Lopez after the rescue.

He has been accused of drug possession, speeding, and several other charges.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

