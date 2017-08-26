NH man charged with stealing cell phone, ID from DMV employee

CONCORD, NH (WHDH) — State Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man who they say stole a cell phone from a DMV employee in Concord.

Police say they were alerted to an incident at the Division of Motor Vehicles at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in which employees said a customer entered the store and took a DMV employee’s driver’s license and cell phone, which were behind the counter of the employee’s work station.

The suspect, Adam Cordano, 35 of Northfield, NH, was identified after police reviewed video surveillance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Troopers tracked Cordano to an address in Allenstown, where he was arrested without incident, according to authorities. Police say they found the cell phone and ID in the home where Cordano was staying.

Cordano is set to be arraigned in Concord on Monday.

