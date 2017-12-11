BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man given just weeks to live has one last wish before he passes away.

Ron Villemaire – a self-proclaimed Star Wars fanatic – is hoping to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The 69-year-old Air Force veteran said he has seen every movie and read every book from the famous sci-fi franchise and he really wants to see the latest installment, which comes out Friday.

However, Villemaire is battling colon cancer and is in hospice care in Bedford, New Hampshire.

“I would give anything to see this movie,” he said.

Due to Villemaire’s illness, he can not go to the theater to see the movie, so his daughter Elizabeth Ngo has reached out on Twitter to try and make his dying wish come true.

“I know how much Star Wars means to him. We’ve always had that connection. I love watching the movies with him,” Villemaire’s daughter said.

Star Wars has always been a major part of their family and seeing this movie would be a memory of a life time.

“I just want to make as many memories as I can with him right now. That would be kind of an epic one,” said Ngo.

Right now, the family is waiting for a response.

