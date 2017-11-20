GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) – Police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Goffstown hardware store.

One person was shot in the parking lot of of an Ace Hardware on Depot Drive at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

“At this point, we are investigating a suspicious death, the fatal shooting of an adult male,” said Jeff Strelzin, New Hampshire assistant attorney general.

Officials described the suspected shooter as a white male with long black hair.

“Right now, it appears we have identified everyone who is involved in the incident and the investigation ongoing. Nobody is under arrest at this point,” Strelzin added.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said there does not appear to be any danger to the public stemming from the incident.

