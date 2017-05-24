NH Police: 911 house fire call leads to drug seizure, arrest

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Authorities responding to a fire at a New Hampshire home say they found a significant marijuana growing operation and later arrested a resident who had called 911 and fled.

Police said arrested 37-year-old Jonah Couturier, of Seabrook, on a marijuana possession charge following the fire early Monday. They say they seized more than 70 pounds of the drug, as well as some LSD, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police say an attached garage had been converted into a “growing room” for marijuana that included storage for chemicals and other material. Police also noticed several firearms near windows and doors in every room of the home.

No one was hurt in the fire.

