NH police: Possibly rabid fox attacks 3 people in Merrimack area

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are warning residents who live in the Merrimack area to be on the lookout for a possibly rabid fox that has already attacked at least three people.

Authorities say the attacks happened Friday afternoon in the area of Camp Sgt. Road, Whittier Road and Cedar Lane.

Two of the victims required medical attention. Police say the fox is “extremely aggressive” and that it will attack without being provoked.

Anyone who encounters the fox is asked to contact police and move away from it.

