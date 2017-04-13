NH Police searching for escaped inmate from transitional housing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police say they are searching for an inmate at a transitional housing facility who has escaped.

According to officials, Anthony Jay Santos, 38, was “in escape status.” The Department of Corrections notified State Police of the incident Thursday afternoon.

Santos is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. He is balding with blue eyes.

Santos was last seen at around 11 a.m. at KRL Electronics in Manchester, where he was last employed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 603-223-4381.

