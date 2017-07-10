NH police searching for suspects after stolen boat crashes into house

OSSIPEE, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they are searching for suspects after a stolen boat crashed into a home in Ossipee.

According to State Police, police responded to a report of a boat that crashed into a house on Deer Cove Road. Police found the boat still running. Nobody was on board the vessel.

Police say the boat traveled about 75 feet across a beach and over a road before striking the home, coming to rest on the porch and through part of the side of the home.

According to police, nobody inside the home was hurt.

State Police later determined the boat, a 2007, 22-foot Black Four Winns, had been stolen from Bluffs Beach.

Police searched the water and shore line for anyone who may have been injured or involved in the crash but did not find anyone.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ossipee Police.

