NH prep school grad seeks new trial after sex assault conviction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hearing started Tuesday on whether a New Hampshire prep school graduate deserves a new trial on charges he used a computer to lure an underage girl for sex.

In 2015, Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate a year earlier as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

He was found guilty of several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and child endangerment, and the computer charge, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Now 21, Labrie is out of jail on appeal while a new attorney argues his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge and question the girl further.

Prosecutors say the defense hasn’t proven its case.

