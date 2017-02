Epping, NH (WHDH) — A cause for concern in New Hampshire.

Some schools in Epping closed as crews worked to clear the snow off the roof tops.

The forecast calls for even more snow to fall Thursday.

The state fire marshal has warned about the potential for roof collapse.

