NH Sen. Hassan and Sen. Shaheen to visit Planned Parenthood

EXETER, N.H. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen are planning a visit to Planned Parenthood to speak about the importance of funding the health care organization.

The two New Hampshire senators will be at the clinic in Exeter early Monday morning.

Congressional Republicans say cutting off taxpayer money to the group will be part of upcoming legislation to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

