LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire responded to a serious crash on I-93 Sunday morning.

A car travelling south was seen swerving in and out of lanes. The driver lost control, hit the guardrail and rolled over.

Police say the driver was ejected from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

