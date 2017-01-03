NH woman arrested for driving under influence with child in car

WOLFEBORO, NH (WHDH) — Police in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire arrested a woman accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car.

According to police, a police officer was approached by a driver who said a car had almost hit them at the intersection of Elm and Center streets.

The officer found a vehicle matching the description driving off of the sidewalk. The officer pulled over the vehicle and arrested Catharine Newcomb, 63 of Wolfeboro.

Newcomb was charged with aggravated DWI, with the charge elevated to aggravated because a 7-year-old child was in the car.

Newcomb was also charged with conduct after an accident, because the officer later found that Newcomb hit a telephone pole at Pickering Corner, then left the scene.

