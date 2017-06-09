NH woman cited for using mobile device after crash

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - A woman has been cited for using a mobile device while driving following a crash early Friday morning in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police say Angelina Adams, 28 of Farmington, NH, was driving on Farmington Road when her car crossed the center line and then left the road, striking a utility pole and overturning.

Adams suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police say she was cited for use of mobile electronic devices while driving.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)