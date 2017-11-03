Nigel the ‘No Nose’ kitten undergoes successful reconstructive surgery

(WHDH) — A kitten at Boston’s Angell Animal Medical Center recently underwent a unique and rare, but successful surgery.

Vets at the animal hospital performed reconstructive nose surgery on Nigel the kitten, who captured hearts on the internet. Staffers gave Nigel the nickname “No Nose.”

A Good Samaritan found Nigel when he was just six-weeks-old near a dumpster in Dorchester. The hospital’s staff believes he lost part of his nose to a sharp-edged tuna can lid outside on the city streets.

Nigel has more than 2,000 Instagram followers tracking his journey.

He will be ready for adoption next week!

