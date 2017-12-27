Nike unveils new Boston Celtics uniform

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nike unveiled a new addition to the Boston Celtics’ collection of uniforms on Wednesday, which is designed to celebrate some of the organization’s most iconic and historic symbols.

With 17 world championships to their credit, the Celtics have had many legends play a role in making history over the years.

Nike says the the Celtics “City Edition” uniform pays tribute to the unique hardwood floor that the team plays on and the man credited with starting the dynasty, Red Auerbach.

The jersey and shorts feature a parquet floor pattern.

The uniform’s belt buckle features an iconic banner design that highlights the Celtics’ most recent NBA Championship in 2008.

Gray, the color of unity, was incorporated in the uniform to signify the “large regional fan base spread across New England,” Nike said.

For a closer look at the uniform and the design for other teams, click here.

