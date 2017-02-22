Nine cows find new home in a Rehoboth yard

REHOBOTH, MA (WHDH) - One Massachusetts family came home to find a group of cows making themselves at home in the yard.

The homeowner in Rehoboth says they are unsure where the animals came from.

Animal control is running checks on the animals tags but no one has come forward.

Neighbors are feeding the nine cows, wondering how they even got there in the first place.

The cows are now up for auction.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)