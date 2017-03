Nissan is unveiling a new dog friendly car.

Some of the features include an access ramp, a pull out shower and dryer and a dog treat dispenser.

The car also includes a ‘dog cam’ to allow owners to see and talk to their pets during the drive.

The car will start production in Europe before coming to the U.S.

