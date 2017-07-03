NJ Gov Christie defends use of beach closed to public amid shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey’s government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply “caught a politician keeping his word.”

The Republican governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.

Christie tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia on Monday he had earlier said he planned to be at the state-owned governor’s beach house regardless of whether there was a shutdown. He says New Jersey “has beaches for 120 miles” so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.

When asked about the public outcry about his beach day, he responded, “I’m sorry they’re not the governor.”

