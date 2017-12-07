NJ shoplifting suspects dragged security guard with SUV while trying to escape

(WHDH) — Shoplifting suspects in Wayne, New Jersey dragged a security guard with their SUV while trying to escape the scene last Thursday.

Surveillance video caught the three shoplifters leaving the Lord & Taylor, getting into their SUV and dragging the security guard while trying to drive away from the area.

Wayne Police said all three suspects are female.

Police are continuing their search for all three women.

The security guard suffered a concussion from being dragged by the SUV.

