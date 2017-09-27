REVERE, MA (WHDH) - The man accused of killing his wife, an elementary school teacher in Lynn, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder charges in Chelsea District Court and was ordered held behind bars without bail.

Police arrested Vanessa MacCormack’s husband, Andrew MacCormack, 29, Tuesday on charges he killed his 30-year-old wife, who was found dead Saturday afternoon inside their Revere home on Grand View Avenue.

Officials said MacCormack showed obvious signs of physical trauma when police officers found her around 3:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say she was found strangled with a trash bag over her head.

The state’s chief medical examiner made preliminary findings that she had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation.

Prosecutors say the alleged killer “went to great lengths” in an effort cover up his wife’s death. Prosecutors allege MacCormack withdrew $100 from an ATM, bought cocaine and then returned home, where used bleach to wipe down the bloody crime scene before calling 911.

MacCormack’s arrest followed the recovery of surveillance video, the execution of a search warrant, interviews with multiple witnesses, examination of phone and other records and other tips, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say the couple had been talking about divorce just weeks before the murder. The defense disputed that claim, saying the two were happy together.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home.”

MacCormack worked as a second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn. Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her 1-year-old daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” said Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

The defense requested that MacCormack’s bail be set at $50,000, citing no criminal record. The request was denied.

Authorities are still investigating the murder.

Vanessa Maccormack's husband due before judge today.. Accused of murdering the 2nd grade teacher in their #Revere home. #7News pic.twitter.com/X4UxR3mVpF — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) September 27, 2017

