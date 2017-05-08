No bail for man accused of binding, killing doctors in South Boston penthouse

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man accused of killing two doctors in a South Boston penthouse apartment on Friday night has been ordered held without bail.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was arraigned Monday afternoon from a hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center on charges he murdered Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and Dr. Richard Field, 49, inside their home at the Macallen Building on 141 Dorchester Avenue.

Prosecutors said Boston police officers responded to an 11th-floor apartment around 8:40 p.m. after receiving two reports of a man with a gun inside the doctors’ apartment. They said Field had texted a friend that there was “a gunman in the house.” Authorities said that friend called 911.

When officers arrived, prosecutors said they found a set of keys on the floor outside the apartment and the gunman waiting inside in the dark. Police Commissioner William B. Evans said Teixeira opened fire when officers confronted him.

Prosecutors said officers fired back, hitting Teixeira in the leg, hand and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Both Bolanos and Field were found bound and dead in the apartment. Prosecutors said the two had sustained “severe trauma.” The manner in which they were killed was not revealed. Officers also found a backpack filled with jewelry, which prosecutors said belonged to Bolanos.

Police did not provide a motive in the case but said Teixeira most likely knew the victims.

Teixeira is said to be known to authorities, having recently finished serving for a larceny conviction. He is on probation at this time.

A judge ordered him held without bail pending a probable cause hearing on June 8. His attorney entered not-guilty pleas on both counts of murder.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Field, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Sunil Eappen, chief medical officer and chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said in a statement on the hospital’s website that he first met Bolanos when she was a young researcher.

“We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months,” Eappen said, “I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist.”

Eappen said she performed her job with both great skill and compassion.

“Everyone at Mass. Eye and Ear really loved her,” he said. “It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.”

On its website, North Shore Pain Management said Field was “instrumental in the creation of this practice.”

“He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients,” the statement said. “His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us.”

