No bail for man charged in road rage killing outside Dorchester McDonald’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man during a traffic argument outside a McDonald’s in Boston’s Dorchester section was ordered held without bail on Thursday, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said.

Deonarine Ganga, 30, of Dorchester, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Joey DeBarros on April 13 in the area of Gallivan Boulevard and Granite Avenue.

Prosecutors said Ganga was riding in a Chrysler sedan that had blocked DeBarros’ vehicle outside the McDonald’s, prompting a verbal argument. They said Ganga then fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing.

DeBarros was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses provided Boston police with a description of the vehicle and partial plate numbers. Investigators identified the vehicle through Registry of Motor Vehicle records as belonging to a Dorchester woman associated with Ganga.

Prosecutors said officers saw Ganga entering the vehicle outside his home on April 14 and arrested him on unrelated charges, stemming from an April 7 incident in which he allegedly displayed a gun during an argument with another customer at a Dorchester Avenue business.

During that incident, prosecutors said Ganga fled in the same vehicle involved in DeBarros’ murder.

Ganga is due back in court on June 16.

