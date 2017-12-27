BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Two people charged in connection with a shooting that injured one near the Bridgewater police station have been held without bail.

Police on Tuesday arrested Kevin O’Brien, 34, of Bridgewater, and Roberto Perez, 26, of Taunton. They were arraigned Wednesday morning on assault with intent to murder charges.

Police said officers responded to the shooting Saturday night. Officers found a 29-year-old man with one gunshot wound to the forearm and another in the upper thigh.

The man is said to be still recovering in the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)