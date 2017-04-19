‘No chance’ Hernandez killed himself, former agent says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The agent who once represented ex-Patriots star Aaron Hernandez does not believe his former client killed himself.

Brian Murphy said in a tweet Wednesday morning that there is “absolutely no chance he took his own life.”

Authorities said Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell early Wednesday while serving a life sentence for murder.

“Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life,” Murphy said.

The 27-year-old was found by guards at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said.

Hernandez was acquitted last week of a double-murder charge.

