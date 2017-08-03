No cops, no problem: Alaska town loses police, but not order

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small, isolated town at the edge of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands had no police oversight for several days after its three officers quit in quick succession and its police chief resigned.

Officials say the predicament that befell Sand Point illustrates the persistent challenges of hiring and retaining workers in rural parts of the vast state.

The resignations took place as the town of nearly 1,000 people swelled by several hundred for the commercial fishing and processing season.

Town officials say no big problems occurred when officers were absent.

Two officers, a married couple, quit in early July, followed soon after by the third officer, then the police chief July 20.

An acting police chief arrived in the town last week to help out until the jobs are filled.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)