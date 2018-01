FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Blizzard conditions did not stop Bill Belichick from holding a practice Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Patriots braved the conditions as they prepare for their AFC Divisional playoff game next weekend. Their opponent is not yet known.

Check out the winter wonderland at Patriot Place:

NO DAYS OFF! Blizzard conditions did not stop the Patriots from practicing on Thursday. https://t.co/eiE3MuG2Xm pic.twitter.com/ANe7UwXiFZ — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 4, 2018

