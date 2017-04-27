No injuries reported after Jeep flips in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A Jeep ended up in a precarious position after a crash in Lakeville on Thursday.
The Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820 tweeted out a photo of a crash near the intersection of Route 18 and 79.
The photo shows a Jeep resting on its hood and leaning up against a tree.
Local 1820 said there were, incredibly, no injuries as a result of the crash.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)