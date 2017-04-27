No injuries reported after Jeep flips in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A Jeep ended up in a precarious position after a crash in Lakeville on Thursday.

The Mansfield Firefighters Local 1820 tweeted out a photo of a crash near the intersection of Route 18 and 79.

The photo shows a Jeep resting on its hood and leaning up against a tree.

Local 1820 said there were, incredibly, no injuries as a result of the crash.

MVA Lakeville, MA intersection of Routes 18 & 79….unbelievably no injuries pic.twitter.com/2AkzTNZqhq — Mansfield FD 1820 (@MansfieldFD1820) April 27, 2017

