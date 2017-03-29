No joke: New England to get snow dump on April Fools’ Day

A major snowstorm is brewing just in time for April Fools’ Day in parts of New England.

The National Weather Service says the coastal storm is going to bring heavy, wet snow to Maine and New Hampshire starting Friday and continuing through Saturday afternoon. A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

The NWS says that parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, and Essex Counties in Massachusetts are under the watch. The watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The NWS says there is a potential for snow accumulation of 6 inches or more in Massachusetts with up to 12 inches in higher elevations. In New Hampshire, 12 to 18 inches of snow is possible in higher terrain between Nashua and Keene. Interior sections of southernmost Maine can expect 6 to 10 inches while lesser amounts are forecast farther north.

Ice accumulations are also possible in Massachusetts. The storm may mix snow with sleet and freezing rain could have impacts on travel, and wet snow with ice on trees and power lines could result in power outages.

The formation of the rain-snow line in the southeastern part of the state will have a large impact on determining the severity of the storm in Massachusetts.

April snow is not unusual. The record for Maine was 15 inches on April 10, 1906, and 14 inches on April 6, 1982.

