No more ‘Do Not Disturb’ signs at Disney hotels

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WHDH) — Disney is eliminating “Do Not Disturb” signs at hotels on their Orlando-area property, and it’s all part of the resort’s new security policy.

The Miami Herald reports that guests at the Contemporary, Grand Floridian and Polynesian hotels on the Magic Kingdom monorail line no longer had the hanging signs for their doors as of Friday.

Instead, those signs were reportedly replaced with “Room Occupied” signs which will let workers know that guests are in their rooms.

Disney’s new terms of service says “the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purpose including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property.”

The new security plan requires Disney employees, called “cast members,” to enter each hotel room at least once a day, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

Staff at the hotels provided written notice to guests, noting that cast members will give notice before entering rooms by knocking and announcing that they will be opening the door.

While Disney has not said what has prompted the new security measures, WDWNT says the move may be in response to the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas back in October. A gunman opened fire from his room near the top of the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

The remainder of Disney property hotels are expected to implement the new security measures in the next several weeks.

