No one injured after chemical scare at Andover lab

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - No one was injured after a scare involving chemicals at a laboratory in Andover.

The state fire marshal said the hazardous materials team responded to Morpho Detection on Frontage Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the building was evacuated after a small vapor explosion of a chemical.

No employees were hurt and there was no structural damage to the building. The incident was contained within the building.

