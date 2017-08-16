No permit yet for organizers planning ‘Free Speech’ rally in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officials have not yet issued a permit to organizers seeking to hold a “Free Speech” rally Saturday afternoon on Boston Common.

The Boston Police Department met with organizers Wednesday morning, but did not reach an agreement in regards to terms that would permit such an event to take place, 7’s Sharman Sacchetti reports. Organizers applied for a permit on Tuesday.

The city’s parks department typically requires a permit in order to stage large gatherings.

Boston Free Speech says the rally is to address attacks on the First Amendment. The rally is slated to take place Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers expect an estimated 1,000 supporters at the event. A separate march against the group is expected to attract up to 10,000 people. Boston police say they plan to keep both sides separated in an effort to prevent violence.

Organizers say they are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally. But some of the speakers shown on a rally flier and announced on the group’s Facebook page attended the Charlottesville demonstration.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he does not want the group in the city.

It’s not clear if the sides plan to continue permit discussions moving forward.

