‘No place in Boston’ for hatred and bigotry, faith leaders say

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston faith leaders spoke out Wednesday at Faneuil Hall ahead of Saturday's planned free speech rally, condemning the deadly Virginia violence.

United as one, members of the faith community denounced all forms of hate after clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend left one woman dead and several people wounded.

“We generally should be praying. Praying for people’s safety and praying for our racial healing,” Kevin Peterson said.

Highlighting that everyone is created equal, leaders urged the public that now is the time to move forward.

“Neo-Nazi, racist and white supremacist ideology have no place in Boston, in our country, or in our world,” Dr. Michael Felson said.

Rally organizers say they are promoting free speech and not violence.

Also on Wednesday, organizers seeking a permit to rally met with Boston police, but no approval was given.

