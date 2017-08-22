‘No Swimming’ notice issued at Lake Quinsigamond after sewage leak

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials have issued a “no swimming” notice at Lake Quinsigamond after sewage leaked into the water from a local pumping station.

Officials said the sewage release happened for about an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday morning due to a problem at the pumping station. Swimmers and boaters are being asked to avoid the lake.

Bacteria from the overflow can increase the risk of people getting sick from the contaminated water.

