No threat found after lockdown at Pinkerton Academy

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - A lockdown at Pinkerton Academy is over after school officials said no threat was found on the campus.

Derry Police responded to the school Friday to investigate a possible threat.

“No threat of any kind was found,” said Griffin Morse, the school’s headmaster.

Police have not commented on the nature or specificity of the investigation.

Pinkerton is the largest high school in New Hampshire.

