No women present at Obamacare repeal meeting

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump and the House Freedom Caucus met at the White House on Thursday.

They were trying to work out a deal on the Obamacare repeal but it seems something was missing.

Vice President Pence tweeted a photo and no women were present.

And a major part of the final negotiations was whether or not maternity care and mammograms should be considered essential treatments by health insurance policies.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)