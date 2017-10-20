(WHDH) — Don’t be fooled by the summer-like weather that has been hitting New England… winter is coming.

Forecasters are releasing their predictions for the season ahead and NOAA says it looks like New England may be on track for a warmer winter.

“We do favor a warmer than average winter,” said Mike Halpert, Deputy Director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Precipitation, coastal areas are what we call equal chances. Meaning, it’s basically a flip of a coin. Further inland we do tilt toward above average precipitation and whether that falls in rain or snow of course, that’s the next question. It is always dependent on the exact track that the storm takes and as weather… it doesn’t have to be cold when you’re living up in Maine, it’s generally cold. It can be warmer than average and still be snowing.”

The La Nina winter typically averages near or above average temperatures with near average precipitation or snow.

