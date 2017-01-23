Nor’easter brings heavy rain, strong winds, wintry mix to New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm packing snow, heavy rain and strong winds made its way across New England Monday and will cause messy travel conditions on Tuesday morning.

A flood watch has been issued in some spots, including the Greater Boston area and along the coast, through Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of rain is expected. A high wind warning has been issued along the coast as wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour are expected.

A wind advisory has been issued in many other areas. Gusts up to 40 miles per hour are expected.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all points west of Boston to the New York line.

Precipitation will be widespread by 10 p.m. Monday and conditions will intensify overnight into Tuesday. Pockets of heavy rain are expected in the Boston area through Tuesday morning. More than an inch per hour is possible.

The best chance for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow and even trace amounts of freezing rain, looks to be northwest of a line from Hopkinton to Bedford. A coating to an inch of sleet is expected. Travel conditions will be slick and drivers are urged to be careful during the morning commute Tuesday.

Fitchburg and western points along the New Hampshire state line have the best chance to see snow. One to 3 inches is expected.

